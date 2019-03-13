LSU students still supportive of suspended Head Coach Will Wade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saturday win against Vandy was bittersweet as one of LSU basketball’s star recruits, Javonte Smart, rode the bench, and head coach Will Wade wasn’t even to be seen on the sidelines.
“It was something I’ve never seen before at LSU because there was a lot of anger towards Joe Alleva, but a celebration because we won,” said senior Weston Simmons.
The day before the team’s win, Athletic Director Alleva suspended Wade. This, after Wade declined to comment on a couple of Yahoo Sports reports that claimed an FBI wiretap recording showed Wade participated in a pay-for-play scheme possibly involving freshman point guard Javonte Smart. The middle man on the call has been convicted on corruption charges, but Wade faces no charges.
Simmons said he was so enraged after the suspension and subsequent win that he took to social media to drum up support and protest Wade’s suspension. Simmons said without a conviction or an investigation, Wade should be reinstated as coach.
“I feel like, and a majority of the fans feel like it’s a real knee-jerk reaction and not waiting until they have actual facts,” said Simmons.
And while not as many students showed up to protest as hit retweet, Simmons isn’t alone in his theory.
“This is a business. If he loses he gets fired, so he did what he did to win. I don’t blame him,” said freshman Christian Epting.
“I’d just like to ask the administration to take a step back and review everything to make sure the suspension is fair,” said sophomore Rachel Miller.
Freshman Gideon Fortune said although it’s unfortunate the team lost its coach, Wade set the team up for success.
“I think he did so great preparing us for this year, we’re good. We’re at the point we don’t need him anymore,” said Fortune.
Now the team will compete in the SEC tournament under a cloud of scandal and uncertainty, but many students said they’ll still support their LSU Tigers to the end.
If the allegations are found to be true, LSU could be forced to vacate some or all of the success it has had in this 2018-2019 season.
