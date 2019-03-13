Man injured in Laplace shooting, suspect arrested

LAPLACE, LA (WVUE) - The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Laplace.
According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Cambridge Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 76-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wounds to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital.
Investigators later learned that the victim and the suspect, who has been identified as 66-year-old Theodore Montgomery were involved in an altercation outside of a home when Montgomery allegedly shot the victim in the leg.
Montgomery was arrested at the scene and has been charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.
No bond has been set for Montgomery.
