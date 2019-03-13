New Orleans East carjacking leaves woman afraid to stay home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans East woman said she’s traumatized after two men wearing ski masks carjacked her daughter-in-law in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon (March 12).
The woman said she was just pulling up to her house in the 4400 block of Cerise Avenue with her daughter-in-law when it all unfolded. She said two men came out of nowhere, held a gun to her daughter-in-law’s head and demanded her car.
The mother-in-law said she was in the passenger's seat, but rushed out after the two men jumped in the car and took off.
Some long-time residents said this is the first time they've heard about an armed carjacking take place on their street.
"It doesn't happen in this neighborhood, never. You know, this is not a regular occasion out here," one neighbor said.
However, another neighbor, Roscoe Gore, said he has noticed a recent spike in crime, and after hearing about this carjacking is now considering leaving the house he’s called home for the past 30 years.
“Me and my wife was thinking about moving to Slidell,” Gore said. "We don’t like it because the way it’s going now, we would like to move out.”
The victim packed up some belongings and said she is going to stay somewhere else until she gets security added to her house.
Meanwhile, neighbors say they'll remain vigilant.
"It's scary. I mean, cause it's never happened before. So, I don't know what to think now. You know, now I gotta be more careful and more alert of what's going on in this neighborhood," one resident said.
Police said the investigation is still open and very active.
