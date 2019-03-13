New Orleans Police searching for missing 16-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
Jourdan Dunning was last seen by his mother around 5:30 p.m. on March 11 at their home in the 7800 block of Fig Street.
Police say Dunning has not returned home or contacted his mother since that time.
Dunning was last seen wearing red Jordan tennis shoes, red basketball shorts and an olive green hooded jacket.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jourdan Dunning is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
