NOPD searches for person of interest in child abuse case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a person of interest involving indecent behavior with a child in the Algiers area.
The alleged crime occurred on March 7 in the 3000 block of Holiday Dr.
NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who is wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of this person of interest is asked to contact Detective Charles Augustus of the Special Victims/Child Abuse Section at 504-658-5267 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
