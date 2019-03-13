NOPD searching for Mid-City auto burglary suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with an auto burglary in Mid-City.
Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video on February 15 entering an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of South Scott Street around 7:45 p.m. The victim told police that a portable radio may have been taken from inside of the vehicle.
If anyone has any information about the burglary, the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the suspect, they are asked to contact NOPD First District Detectives at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
