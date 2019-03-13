Roadwork faces more delays due to high Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Roadwork in New Orleans is facing more delays due to the high Mississippi River levels.
According to the City of New Orleans, about 50 work orders to fix utility cuts will be put on hold until the river drops below 11 feet at the Carrollton gauge.
The delays are due to the fact that work within 1500 feet of the river levees is restricted when the water levels get too high.
The Department of Public Works and the City have been working to fix nearly 900 patches where roadways were left unfinished after utilities dug up the street to fix drainage and other issues.
More than 55 percent of those projects have been completed.
