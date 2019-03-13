Rondreiz Phillips still missing, special segment to air on I.D. channel

Rondreiz Phillips still missing, special segment to air on I.D. channel
Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips, 4, of Lisbon, stands about 3' tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He last was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black and yellow rubber boots. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Jennifer Duckworth | March 13, 2019 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 4:48 PM

CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The case of missing Rondreiz ‘Junior’ Phillips is back in the national spotlight.

The Investigation Discovery channel will air a special segment at 9 p.m., Wednesday, Mar. 13, about Rondreiz’s disappearance. John Walsh will present this piece during the program, In Pursuit.

Rondriez went missing April 5, 2018.

A massive search effort went into effect, with local and national law enforcement combing the area on foot, in trucks, and in helicopters.

Related stories:

Ex-partner of Rondreiz Phillips’ mother recalls day the child disappeared

Six months later: No sign of Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips

Mother of Rondreiz Phillips out of jail, child missing for 3 months

Reward now $10,000 for information about boy who disappeared in Claiborne Parish

Nicholas Gilbert recalls day ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old, Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips, went missing

Speaking out about Rondreiz Phillips- Mother’s ex-boyfriend talks about disappearance

GF Default - Reward for information about Rondreiz Phillips doubles to $10,000
GF Default - Reward for information about Rondreiz Phillips doubles to $10,000

The FBI is still offering a reward for any information about the boy’s location.

You can follow family updates on the case at the #bringjuniorhome Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.