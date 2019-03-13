Rondreiz Phillips still missing, special segment to air on I.D. channel

CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The case of missing Rondreiz ‘Junior’ Phillips is back in the national spotlight.
The Investigation Discovery channel will air a special segment at 9 p.m., Wednesday, Mar. 13, about Rondreiz’s disappearance. John Walsh will present this piece during the program, In Pursuit.
Rondriez went missing April 5, 2018.
A massive search effort went into effect, with local and national law enforcement combing the area on foot, in trucks, and in helicopters.
Related stories:
The FBI is still offering a reward for any information about the boy’s location.
You can follow family updates on the case at the #bringjuniorhome Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.