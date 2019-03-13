State Fire Marshal: Notable decrease in fire fatalities in La.

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana has seen a significant drop in fire fatalities so far this year, according to information released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Since Jan. 1, 2019, there have been 17 fire-related deaths in Louisiana, compared to 30 in the same time frame in 2018. In 2017, there were 20 fire-related deaths from Jan. 1 through March 12.
“Even one loss of life is one too many,” said Butch Browning, state fire marshal. “But these statistics, so far this year, are very encouraging.”
“I believe the decrease in fire fatalities are an indication that the various messages about fire safety, shared by our agency and the local fire service, are effectively reaching communities, large and small, and that families are taking those safety suggestions seriously. We hope to see those life-saving efforts continue as the year progresses.”
Browning’s office reminded residents of the following safety tips:
· Only use extension cords on a temporary basis and refrain from connecting multiple cords.
· Always plug high-wattage appliances and power strips directly into wall sockets.
· Be mindful not to overload power strips.
· Contact a licensed electrician to conduct any and all electrical work needed in your homes and businesses.
· Have working smoke alarms in homes. Visit lasfm.org for more information on smoke alarm program, Operation Save-A-Life.
· Keep space heaters 3-5 feet away from combustibles, refrain from using stoves or ovens for heating and use no more than three logs in wood-burning fireplaces.
