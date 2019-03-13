Still no word on Wade, Smart decision as LSU basketball departs for SEC tournament play

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will head to Nashville, Tennessee as the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament Wednesday, still unsure what will happen to star freshman guard Javonte Smart and head coach Will Wade.
Wade is at the center of an FBI wiretapping investigation and was suspended by LSU athletic director Joe Alleva on Friday, Mar. 8.
Smart was held from playing in the team’s SEC championship winning victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday due to “lack of clarity provided regarding media reports and reported wiretaps involved head coach Will Wade.”
Interim head coach Tony Benford said he was expecting a decision regarding the two on Tuesday, but no announcements were made.
WAFB’s Jacques Doucet says he’s been told “don’t hold your breath,” regarding whether an update to Smart’s playing status or a decision about the head coach will come down before the team departs Wednesday afternoon.
