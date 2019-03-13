Suspect wanted for raping a woman in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the pictured subject after he allegedly raped a woman in the Eighth District.
The victim told police that on Feb. 18 around 4:30 a.m., she was sexually assaulted in an alley approximately three blocks from Harrah’s Hotel.
Anyone with any information regarding the pictured subject’s identity or whereabouts should notify Sex Crimes Investigation Unit detectives at 504-658-5522. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
