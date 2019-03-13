Teachers, parents to weigh in on Jefferson Parish School proposal to close middle schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wednesday, teachers and parents are expected to weigh in on a new proposal that could shake up the Jefferson Parish School System.
The proposed change would get rid of traditional middle schools and likely effect hundreds of teachers and students.
Jefferson Parish School Superintendent Cade Brumley has made several changes to the state’s largest school system since being handpicked for the job a year ago.
Brumley says this proposal is aimed at improving student performance. It would include closing three schools and expanding nine to cover pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The Superintendent says that they’ve also found that students in their pre-K through eighth grade schools have higher test scores and have better attendance than students in traditional middle schools.
According to the administration, it would cost the school system about $1.1 million initially but eventually save money through lower overhead, fewer staff and increased lease income.
Brumley says this will effect around 1500 students and says they’ve already spoken to teachers about the proposal.
“We’ve shared that we are not expecting to lose any of these teachers. Our HR department right now is working with these teachers to understand what are some locations in the system, some other schools they might like to transfer,” says Brumley.
The head of the teachers union says they have been assured that teachers will not lose their jobs, but uncertainty of where they might end up is making some a little uneasy.
The public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Jefferson Parish School Headquarters.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.