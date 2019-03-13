Win a home in Lakeview while raising money for St. Jude Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For $100 you can reserve a chance to win a brand new four bedroom house in Lakeview while also giving to a hospital that saves the lives of children.
When Danny Thomas founded St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 1962, he vowed no child should die in the dawn of life. Today, researches work everyday to keep that promise.
The hospital in Memphis, Tennessee gives a chance at a future when a catastrophic illness comes out of nowhere -- like it did for Zoey when she was diagnosed with Leukemia at age 7. Her mother, Natalie, said St. Jude was a dream come true.
“You feel like you are in the best place on Earth with your child. It’s like a home you never knew existed," Natalie said. “You’re embraced by everyone here in the whole environment.”
“It felt like our whole world was falling on top of us,” McTyre recalled. “I’d never been sick as a child, so they were really hard words to hear.”
Natalie said said the hospital gave her and her daughter everything they needed while Zoey was in treatment.
“St. Jude provided us with accommodations, took care of our meals, took care of whole treatment plan,” Natalie said. “And St. Jude said, ‘We’ll take care of her health, and you just work on her emotional health.’”
Dr. Aaron Pitre is an imaging scientist at St. Jude and is originally from Lockport, La.
“Hopefully patients get healthier, move on and you see them five years, 10 years [and] they’re tumor free and everything works out right,” Pitre said.
Money raised for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway here in Louisiana will go towards keeping Danny Thomas’ dream alive. Tickets go on sale Thursday (March 13). Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.