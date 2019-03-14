3 adults, 13-year-old girl arrested for St. John Parish crime spree

Around 8 p.m the same night, officers responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of Airline Highway in LaPlace in reference to an attempted carjacking. Upon arrival, officers learned a 41-year-old female victim was sitting in her vehicle when a young, dark skinned subject, later identified as the juvenile, wearing a black hooded shirt approached the driver’s window, pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out the vehicle. The victim sped away, and the suspect fled the scene.