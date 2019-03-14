3 adults, 13-year-old girl arrested for St. John Parish crime spree

ST. JOHN PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Four people were arrested March 13 for a St. John Parish crime spree that included armed robbery, burglary and attempted carjacking.
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Byron Green of New Orleans, 24-year-old Develyn Smith of Reserve, 18-year-old Reiontae Ward of New Orleans, and a 13-year-old female from New Orleans.
Police say the first armed robbery occurred Tuesday, March 12 around 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Riverside Drive in Reserve.
A 14-year-old male victim was using his cell phone outside his home when he noticed an SUV drive towards him. A subject, wearing a black hooded shirt, exited the passenger side and
demanded his phone and belongings. When he refused, the subject, later identified as the 13-year-old juvenile, pointed a handgun at him then struck him in the mouth with the gun.
After the victim handed over his phone and cash, the suspect fled in the vehicle.
Around 8 p.m the same night, officers responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of Airline Highway in LaPlace in reference to an attempted carjacking. Upon arrival, officers learned a 41-year-old female victim was sitting in her vehicle when a young, dark skinned subject, later identified as the juvenile, wearing a black hooded shirt approached the driver’s window, pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out the vehicle. The victim sped away, and the suspect fled the scene.
About 8:45 p.m., officers were then called to the 200 block of Somerset Road in reference to an armed robbery. Police say an elderly couple was exiting their vehicle when they were approached by two dark skinned subjects, one wearing a black hooded shirt and the other wearing a black T-shirt.
One of the subjects, identified as the juvenile, pointed a gun at them and demanded the 70-year-old female and 60-year-old male’s belongings. When the woman refused to hand over her purse, the female juvenile began to strike her with the gun while the other subject, later identified as Smith, hit her husband.
When the couple gave up their belongings, the perpetrators fled on foot. Emergency medical services arrived on scene and transported the couple to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Through investigation, officers located the suspect's vehicle, which had been reported stolen by the New Orleans Police Department. As officers initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 51 near Woodland Drive in LaPlace, the driver, later identified as Ward, refused to stop.
A chase began as Ward sped eastbound onto I-10 then I-310 where St. Charles deputies and Louisiana State Police joined, ultimately ending at the Highway 3127 off ramp where Ward stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into the marsh.
Officers were able to detain the three passengers. Shortly afterwards, Ward came out of the marsh and she was detained. Smith’s 8-year-old son also was a passenger. He was turned over to his grandmother.
Green was charged with two counts armed robbery with a firearm, attempted carjacking, and simple burglary.
Smith was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, improper supervision of minor by parent/legal custodian, attempted carjacking, simple burglary, and two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Ward was charged with two counts armed robbery with a firearm, attempted carjacking, illegal possession of stolen things, and aggravated flight from an officer.
Bond has not yet been set for Ward, Green and Smith.
The juvenile was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, simple burglary, and attempted carjacking. The 13-year-old was also wanted on a juvenile probation warrant from the New Orleans Police Department. The juvenile has been transferred to the New Orleans Juvenile Center.
