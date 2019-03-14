Baton Rouge chews its way onto list of most termite-infested cities in the U.S.

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - Termites literally can eat your home from out from under you, and Baton Rouge is one of the most termite-infested cities in the nation, Terminix says.
The pest control company’s rankings, based on the number of termite treatments per household in the past year, rate Baton Rouge at #3 on Terminix’s list of the 50 worst cities for termites.
Shreveport (24) and Lafayette (43) also are on the list, which was released as part of Termite Awareness Week.
Not among the top 50, however, is New Orleans, which historically has had a problem with Formosan termites. Formosan termites annually cause more damage to houses and buildings in Louisiana than homes and buildings in any other state, according to Orkin. That pest control firm says New Orleans area residents and businesses spend an estimated $300 million annually to control Formosan termites and repair termite damage. The Crescent City also is home to Operation Full Stop, a government-funded program that has had success using bait systems to control Formosan termites in neighborhoods such as the French Quarter.
Subterranean and drywood termites are most common in Louisiana, Orkin reports.
Terminix identifies the following as warning signs of a possible termite infestation:
• Bugs emerging from walls or posts
• Blisters in wood flooring, which look like small cracks or holes
• Hollowed or damaged wood
• Evidence of the pests themselves, such as discarded wings
• Droppings resembling sawdust or coffee grounds
• Mud tubes, which look like pencil-size dirt tunnels, near the base of your home
Termites tend to remain out of sight, so they can cause extensive damage before homeowners realize there is a problem.
Pest control companies say the average cost associated with treating and repairing damage from an infestation is more than $8,000.
Here are Terminix’s top 50 cities for termite infestations, based on most termite treatments per household:
The answer to that question depends upon the species of termites. Following are the typical swarming periods:
- Eastern subterranean termites: mornings in February to May
- Dark southeastern subterranean termites: days in March and June
- Light southeastern subterranean termites: days in the fall
- Arid land subterranean termites: days in the spring and fall
- Southeastern drywood termites: nights in the spring
- Tropical rough-headed drywood termites: nights from April to July
- Western drywood termites: days in summer
- Dark southern drywood termites: summer afternoons
- Formosan termites: nights in late spring
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.