Bayou St. John carjacking victim: ‘I think older women are an easier target’

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - A New Orleans woman says someone knocked her unconscious and then stole her keys and her car. It happened last month in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.
“It was Wednesday, February the 20th. It was pretty much a normal day,” the victim said. “[I] went to the office, wind up staying a little late to do some paper work.”
FOX 8 is not identifying the victim. She said things quickly changed when she got to her home on N. Dupre St.
"I did not see anybody coming down the street,” the victim said. "I did not hear anyone coming up behind me, and it was still dusk, it wasn’t dark yet.”
As she walked to her door, she was attacked.
“[I] felt a presence on my back and I felt a very hard sharp blow to my head and then I went out,” the victim said. “I was knocked out.”
She said someone stole her keys and car as she went in and out of consciousness.
“All of this happened so quickly. Do, I call 911? And I’m like, I don’t even know if I’ll make it through the call,” the victim said. “Maybe I won’t make it through the call.”
She called her landlords ,who got to her and called police.
“And then I started going downhill. Vomiting. My head started spinning and the pain was getting worse, and I said, ‘Call back 911 and tell them I need an ambulance,’” the victim said. “I’m going down."
She was ultimately taken to the hospital. There was bleeding on her brain and she had bruised ribs and a fractured shoulder. She spent two days in intensive care.
In the past month, NOPD’s online crime mapping database shows in the half-mile radius where the victim lives, there were several vehicle break-ins and thefts.
The victim said she believes she was targeted because of her age.
“We are an easy target. You know, I’m 5 feet tall,” she said. “I don’t carry a weapon. I think older women are an easier target.”
As she continues physical therapy, she wants others to remember to keep their guard up.
“God’s not finished with me yet. He still has a plan for me to be on this earth, and I have to embrace it. I have to get the good,” the victim said.
