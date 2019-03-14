City Council to vote on resolution to increase bike safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council members will vote on a resolution Thursday to update the city’s Safe Streets policy.
The resolution comes after three bicyclists were recently killed within a 10-day span.
It calls for several initiatives that could create safer roads for bikers and pedestrians.
According to the City Council, Louisiana currently ranks second in bicycle related deaths.
“What it actually does is turn up the heat on some initiatives that have been in City Hall for quite some time as it relates to sharing the roads, as it relates to implementation and adoption of the complete streets program,” says New Orleans City Council Member at Large Jason Williams.
Members of Bike Easy and the Ghost Bike Project will also attend the meeting today to submit a presentation to the council on the importance on having equal access to roadways.
The public is also invited to give their input.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.