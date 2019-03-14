Council passes resolution to make biking safer in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council unanimously passed plans to make biking safer.
The resolution comes after the recent tragedies involving the deaths of three bikers in a ten-day span.
Thursday’s council meeting has been largely attended by bicyclists, many voicing their concerns over their safety.
Council members discussed a resolution that would point out the five most dangerous intersections that can be redesigned to make it safer for cyclists.
Other improvements include more colorful signage and markings on the ground, along with better lighting along bike paths.
Council members suggested physical barriers that would separate vehicles from the bike lane, and urgent actions like creating car free zones for French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest.
Several pro-safety bike groups showed pictures of vehicles parked in bike lanes, which they say forces bikers to ride into car lanes. Councilman Jason Williams suggested implementing parking fines to address that.
“It speaks to this culture we have about sharing things, sharing the road. We got to change that culture. It's not just about more stripes on the road, it's about thinking about the people we're sharing the road with,” Williams said.
Council members also acknowledged that that the city also needs to address drunk driving following the fatal Esplanade Ave. crash, and Williams suggested putting check points in place.
The resolution moves on to the mayor’s office.
