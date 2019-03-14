Florida beats Arkansas in SEC Tournament, advances to face LSU

Florida basketball head coach Mike White (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne and Kirk Michelet | March 14, 2019 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 2:22 PM

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - No. 8 seed Florida has beaten No. 9 seed Arkansas, 66-50, in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators (18-14, 9-9) will face No. 1 seed LSU (26-5, 16-2) Friday at noon on ESPN.

The Tigers have played in seven overtime games this season, two of those games have come against Florida.

LSU and Florida split the two game series 1-1.

The Gators won the first matchup against LSU in Baton Rouge, 82-77, and LSU bounced back to beat Florida in Gainesville, 79-78.

GAME 1 LEADERS:

Florida:

KeVaughn Allen: 21 points

Noah Locke: 15 points, 5 rebounds

Kevarrius Hayes: 10 points, 7 rebounds

LSU:

Skylar Mays: 18 points

Naz Reid: 16 points, 15 rebounds

Tremont Waters: 10 points

Kavell Bigby-Williams: 10 points, 6 rebounds

Maron Taylor: 10 points, 5 rebounds

GAME 2 LEADERS:

Florida:

Jaylen Hudson: 33 points

Keyontae Johnson: 15 points, 3 rebounds

Kevarrius Hayes: 8 points, 15 rebounds

LSU:

Javonte Smart: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Skylar Mays: 11 points

Naz Reid: 9 points, 5 rebounds

