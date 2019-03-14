Florida beats Arkansas in SEC Tournament, advances to face LSU

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - No. 8 seed Florida has beaten No. 9 seed Arkansas, 66-50, in the SEC Tournament.
The Gators (18-14, 9-9) will face No. 1 seed LSU (26-5, 16-2) Friday at noon on ESPN.
The Tigers have played in seven overtime games this season, two of those games have come against Florida.
LSU and Florida split the two game series 1-1.
The Gators won the first matchup against LSU in Baton Rouge, 82-77, and LSU bounced back to beat Florida in Gainesville, 79-78.
GAME 1 LEADERS:
Florida:
KeVaughn Allen: 21 points
Noah Locke: 15 points, 5 rebounds
Kevarrius Hayes: 10 points, 7 rebounds
LSU:
Skylar Mays: 18 points
Naz Reid: 16 points, 15 rebounds
Tremont Waters: 10 points
Kavell Bigby-Williams: 10 points, 6 rebounds
Maron Taylor: 10 points, 5 rebounds
GAME 2 LEADERS:
Florida:
Jaylen Hudson: 33 points
Keyontae Johnson: 15 points, 3 rebounds
Kevarrius Hayes: 8 points, 15 rebounds
LSU:
Javonte Smart: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Skylar Mays: 11 points
Naz Reid: 9 points, 5 rebounds
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.