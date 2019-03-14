I-10 East closed at Irish Bayou due to fatal accident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I-10 East is closed at Irish Bayou due to a traffic fatality.
The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m.
The New Orleans Police Department says an adult male driver was heading westbound on Interstate 10 near the Ridgeway Boulevard exit when, for reasons unknown, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip and come to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-10.
The driver died at the scene.
All eastbound lanes of I-10 are temporarily closed.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
