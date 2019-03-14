LSU QB Myles Brennan finally stable with his weight and his game

LSU QB Myles Brennan finally stable with his weight and his game
Myles Brennan has thrown one touchdown pass for the Tigers. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Garland Gillen | March 14, 2019 at 6:07 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 6:08 PM

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - When LSU quarterback Myles Brennan left St. Stanislaus he weighed in at slim 185 for his position. Two years later, he's still fighting to put the pounds on.

LSU QB Myles Brennan is sharpening his game on and off the field

Yesterday’s workout I weighed in at 207. It’s definitely a big stride. Coach O put me on the mandatory weight gain list about 3 or 4 weeks ago," said Myles Brennan.

SPRING PRACTICE: Myles Brennan

“I got tired of dealing with it. I was doing things to improve my weight early on, but it was getting to the point where I had to force the food into my body. Even when my body is like we don’t want that, your stomach is not built for this. You’re not a guy who’s grown up to be a big guy. I had to say like no take this food and roll with it.”

Right now Brennan backs up Joe Burrow at QB, but Myles is only a sophomore. So his time as a starter could be coming soon.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.