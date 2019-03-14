Machete-wielding man alarms McDonald’s customers in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner Police arrest a 21-year-old man for carrying a machete into a McDonald’s.
Police say on March 12 around 11 a.m. Edward Hayes entered the McDonald’s at 3013 Loyola Drive armed with a 24-inch machete.
Hayes proceed to the back of the restaurant and sat in a booth. Minutes later he left the business with nothing in his hands.
A Kenner Police spokesman says a short time later Hayes re-entered the business, this time carrying a large slender object wrapped in a shirt.
An employee alerted the manager that Hayes was carrying something wrapped in a shirt and the manner in which he carried the object that it could possibly be a shotgun. However, when Hayes entered the restaurant, he hid the object under his arm by his side.
Police sat Hayes then approached the counter, asked for a cup of water and again sat toward the back of the restaurant.
The manager began monitoring Hayes on surveillance.
The object, still wrapped in the shirt, was placed on a table. An employee cleaning tables near Hayes observed what they believed to be the handle of a shotgun protruding from under the shirt.
At about the same time this was reported to the manager Hayes stood up, threw the cup of water on the floor and begins acting erratic.
The manager immediately informed customers they needed to leave, had the employees exit the restaurant through the rear doors and called 911. A second call is made to 911 reporting that there was a man in McDonalds armed with a shotgun.
As customers and employees exited, Hayes ran to the front counter, then out the door. Officers arrived on scene just as Hayes exited the business and were able to take him in custody. Hayes was still in possession of the object wrapped in the shirt which was determined to be a 24-inch-long machete.
Police say Hayes’ motive is unclear, but had it not been for the actions of the manager, the incident could have turned into a tragic situation.
