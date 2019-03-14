Man accused of hiring people to steal from Home Depot, Lowe’s, then selling items on Amazon

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A man is now behind bars after reportedly paying multiple people to steal from businesses in the Baton Rouge area.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say Paul Haynes Jr., 57, is charged with the following:
- Organized retail theft
- Money laundering
- Illegal transmission of monetary funds
- Computer fraud
EBRSO officials say Haynes is believed to have been involved in numerous retail thefts from August of 2018 to March of 2019. He allegedly hired people to steal from retail stores, including Home Depot and Lowe’s and would then sell the stolen merchandise on Amazon. The group targeted items such a chainsaws and high-end vacuum cleaners. The investigation showed Haynes deposited around $150,000 into his bank account from Amazon between July of 2018 and January of 2019.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Haynes’ storage shed in Baton Rouge and for his home in Brusly and reportedly recovered numerous stolen items.
“This is an example of great detective work. These detectives put in numerous hours in surveillance, interviewing, developing confidential sources, and conducting research. As a result, they have put a stop to a lucrative criminal enterprise and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
The investigation is ongoing.
