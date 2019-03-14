JPSO: Metairie Outback Steakhouse manager stole $70K for home improvements

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former general manager of the Outback Steakhouse in Metairie was arrested for felony theft, accused of stealing $70,000 from the restaurant, some of which was used for improvements at his English Turn home.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Zachary Addison, 39, had already been fired from his position at the restaurant in January when a regional supervisor for the chain contacted authorities.
Addison’s termination wasn’t related to the thefts with which he has been booked, authorities said. The supervisor didn’t discover the missing money until he began “closing out Addison’s employment contract in January,” JPSO said.
The supervisor discovered discrepancies in the restaurant’s invoicing system. Between February 2017 and December 2018, Addison used the company’s electronic banking protocols to pay about $70,000 in invoices for work that wasn’t performed at any Outback location.
Among the bills were $41,204 worth of invoices for landscaping services performed by a Slidell company at Addison’s home, a newly-built home in English Turn.
Addison’s former supervisor told investigators Addison also paid about $30,200 to a Chalmette plumbing company.
The thefts went undetected for a year because Addison, as the restaurant’s general manager, was authorized to pay up to $1,000 for invoices per day without additional approval.
Addison was arrested March 7 and booked with theft valued over $25,000, computer fraud and bank fraud. He was released the same day from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $7,500 bond.
