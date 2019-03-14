Meteorologists Shelby Latino goes purple for STEM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You may have noticed Meteorologist Shelby Latino wearing purple today. This is because Shelby her fellow female meteorologists are participating in the fourth annual #DressforSTEM day.
Female Meteorologists around the country are working to bring awareness to the need for more women in the STEM fields, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
#DressforSTEM is the result of an online collaboration that hopes to inspire girls to pursue higher education in STEM.
While women make up nearly half of the workforce, women only hold 24 percent of the jobs in science, technology, engineering and math.
“Research has shown that many children start thinking about STEM careers before the age of 11,” says event organizer, Meteorologist Julia Weiden. “We hope to show young girls that it’s possible to be a successful female in a STEM career.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.