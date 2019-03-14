New Armstrong airport terminal scheduled to open May 15

“What I would say to folks who are concerned about getting in and out of the airport, particularly those who live in this community, we’ve taken precautions in this project to make sure we have an interim traffic solution,” said Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. “As you can see, the fire station has been removed and we’re going to provide enough through put capacity on the surface streets to manage most of the traffic that you’re going to have traveling in and out of the airport.”