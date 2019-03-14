New Orleans travelers react to grounded Boeing Max fleet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Safety concerns over two Boeing aircraft models has the entire Max fleet grounded. It comes after two crashes within a year killed nearly 350 people. The latest happened this past Sunday, and while the investigation is far from complete, world leaders say they’re not taking any chances.
With a word from President Donald Trump: "All of those planes are grounded effective immediately,” all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 models were taken out of service once they reached their destination Wednesday (March 13).
“The United States has the greatest record in the world in aviation and we want to keep it that way, so I didn’t want to take any chances,” Trump said.
Trump said he made the decision in collaboration with Canada. Authorities there grounded planes Tuesday, citing information from satellite tracking data that draws similarities in the flight profiles of the Lion Air Aircraft and Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Ethiopian flight crashed Sunday, killing all 157 passengers. The Lion Air Flight crashed in October, killing 189. Both planes were new.
“I caution that this new information is not conclusive, and that we must await further evidence, hopefully, from the voice and data recorders,” said Canadian Transportation Minister Marc Garneau.
"I think it needs to be further investigated. I don't know if not flying planes would be the best answer, but I don't know that it's the worst," said traveler Katrina Rattermann.
FOX 8 spoke to some travelers who say they’re not so sure about Trump’s decision to ground flights before all the facts are in, but most say they’d rather deal with the consequences of potential delays than take unnecessary chances.
"I feel like if there's a potential danger, it's a good call," said traveler Trevor Banks.
“I don’t want to get on a plane that I’m not sure is going to get to the [destination], and I think safety comes first,” agreed traveler Sandy Bishop.
"Safety, it's a safety issue," said traveler Louis Laurent. "I'd wait it out and make sure everything was taken care of."
Aviation attorneys say it's best to err on the side of caution.
“If there was a tragedy, God forbid, and it was the same issue that is being identified with Lion Air and Ethiopian Air and they didn’t do anything about it or were slow in their response, that would definitely be an aggravating factor,” attorney Motley Rice explained.
Twenty-six airlines around the world have grounded the Boeing Max planes. In the United States, Southwest Airlines has taken 34 of their jets out of rotation. American Airlines has grounded 24.
