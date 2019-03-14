No. 10 LSU baseball rebounds with easy win over Texas Southern

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU rebounded from its midweek loss to Northwestern State with an easy 16-5 win over Texas Southern Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
It was a tough day for head coach Paul Mainieri, who lost his dad Wednesday morning, yet coached his Tigers Wednesday night. Fellow Hall of Famer Demie Mainieri passed away in Baton Rouge at the age of 90. Paul Mainieri once called his dad not only a tremendous father but a great mentor in the coaching profession.
“He’s a warrior," said left fielder Daniel Cabrera. “Probably anyone else on the team, if something like that would have happened, they probably wouldn’t have been here. But it just kind of shows coach has so much heart in this team and we try to help him through this time for him.”
The Tigers (12-5) were led at the plate by Zach Watson. He went 4-for-4 with three RBI, including a home run and a double. It was the first four-hit game of his career. His two-run dinger in the second inning was his first home run of the season.
Clay Moffitt started on the mound for the Tigers and earned the win. He is 1-0 on the season. In 2.2 innings of work, he allowed two runs on three hits. He also struck out two batters.
Antoine Duplantis hit his fifth home run of the season on a two-run blast to right field. It came in the first inning of the game to give the Tigers the early 2-0 lead. A triple by Daniel Cabrera scored Chris Reid for the 3-0 lead. A fly-out by Cade Beloso scored Cabrera from third to put the Tigers up 4-0 at the end of one.
Watson’s two-run home run in the second inning extended the Tigers’ lead to 6-0.
In the third inning, Texas Southern cut into that lead on a two-run double by Christian Sanchez. The Tigers were still in good shape with a 6-2 lead. However, they gave up another run in the fourth inning to make it 6-3.
LSU would then go on to score three runs in the fifth, four runs in the sixth, and another three runs in the seventh inning to put the game away for good.
The Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats to begin SEC play in a weekend series that starts Friday at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.
