Officials responding to overturned vehicles due to high wind

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Officials are responding to overturned vehicles due to today’s high wind speeds.
Around 10:30 a.m., officials responded to a semi truck that has rolled over on Highway 287 about 10 miles north of Amarillo. The driver was transported to a local hospital.
Just before 11:00 a.m., officials responded to an overturned RV at 136 and Loop 335.
Around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to another overturned truck around three miles south of the Canadian River.
The Southeast portion of Loop 335 was closed this afternoon from I-40 to Osage due to an overturned truck. As of 2:55 p.m., that area of Loop 335 has reopened.
As of 8:45 p.m., all three lanes of State Loop 335 Southbound at 3rd Avenue reopened after an overturned truck blocked the road.
Three semi trucks have blown over on I-27 in both directions between Cemetery Road and SH 217.
TxDOT Amarillo says traffic is being detoured onto the frontage roads.
I-27 southbound has been closed from FM 2219 to Rockwell Road due to a wreck.
A truck has overturned on Highway 287 at the Hall County line east of Estelline. TxDOT Childress is reporting that the northbound lane of 287 is currently closed.
Crews are also responding to an overturned semi on Highway 287 and Loop 328 in Childress County. The southbound passing lane is currently closed.
At 4:00 p.m., crews began redirecting traffic after a tractor-trailer overturned in Hall County north of the Red River Bridge.
The northbound right lane of Buffalo Stadium Road at I-27 has been closed due to overturned semis. All lanes are now open in all directions.
According to a viewer photo sent in to NewsChannel 10, an overturned semi is blocking Bushland Road.
Both lanes of SH 70, 20 miles south of Pampa, have reopened after a truck and trailer turnover.
Road closures can also be found on TxDOT’s website.
Today’s high winds could make it difficult for drivers. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 10:00 p.m. for winds sustained at 40 to 50 miles per hour with some wind gusts to 75 miles per hour possible.
