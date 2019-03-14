Saints reportedly hosting free agent defensive lineman Mario Edwards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are spending the first night of NFL free agency hosting defensive lineman Mario Edwards, according to ProFootballTalk. The 25-year-old should be plenty familiar with the region as he was born in nearby Gautier, Mississippi.
The fifth-year pro has 7.5 sacks in 24 starts with the Raiders and Giants. He was drafted 35th overall by Oakland in 2015, four slots after the Saints selected linebacker Stephone Anthony.
New Orleans has a shortage at defensive tackle, due to Sheldon Rankins’ ruptured achilles, Tyeler Davison’s free agency and possible ramifications from David Onyemata’s January arrest for marijuana possession.
