Saints reportedly hosting tight end Jared Cook Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are working to replace the void left by tight end Benjamin Watson with another veteran at the position in Jared Cook, according to an NFL Network report.
The 6′5″, 254 lb. product of South Carolina has been in the league for 11 years for four teams. He was drafted by Tennessee and most recently played in Oakland with stints in Green Bay and St. Louis in between.
In 2018 with the Raiders, he posted career-best numbers with 68 catches, 896 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, he has 425 catches, 5,464 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Despite playing in 149 games, he has only faced the Saints twice with neither game taking place in the Superdome. Watson led Saints tight ends in 2018 with 35 catches, followed by Josh Hill’s 16 and Dan Arnold’s 12.
