St. Tammany deputy injured after car strikes tree
By Nicole Mumphrey | March 14, 2019 at 9:19 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 9:19 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday when his car struck a tree.

The crash happened on Highway 190 near Fountainbleu State Park.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the deputy was responding to a call when he overcorrected his vehicle and struck a tree.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.

The scene is clear and there are no roads blocked.

