St. Tammany deputy injured after car strikes tree

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday when his car struck a tree.
The crash happened on Highway 190 near Fountainbleu State Park.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the deputy was responding to a call when he overcorrected his vehicle and struck a tree.
The deputy was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.
The scene is clear and there are no roads blocked.
