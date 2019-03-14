STPSO: Teens arrested following chase in stolen vehicle

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Three teens have been arrested following a high-speed chase early Thursday morning in St. Tammany Parish.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a vehicle burglary in progress in the Greenleaves Subdivision near Mandeville. When deputies responded, they spotted a suspicious vehicle without a license plate leaving the area. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed onto LA Highway 59. When the vehicle attempted to enter the Interstate 12 on ramp, the vehicle crashed.
The two passengers, 18-year-old Edwin J. Holderness of Covington and a 17-year-old female of Abita Springs attempted to flee by running across the interstate on foot but were apprehended. A 16-year-old male of Covington, who was driving the vehicle was also apprehended after attempting to hide in an area off Little Creek Road.
Deputies later learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from a Covington-area apartment complex Wednesday after the owner left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.
Investigators who searched the vehicle found numerous items that had been reported stolen from vehicles in the Arrow Wood and Ingram Estates neighborhoods.
It is also believed that the trio attempted to steal another vehicle from the parking lot from a Covington-area church Wednesday before stealing the vehicle they were found in possession of.
The 16-year-old driver has been booked with license plate required, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of highway, no driver’s license, theft of a motor vehicle and six count of vehicle burglary.
Holderness and the 17-year-old female has been charged with resisting an officer, theft of a motor vehicle and six counts of vehicle burglaries.
Holderness has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. The two juveniles have been transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
