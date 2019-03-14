Strong Cold Front Arrives Tonight

A southerly breeze will keep humidity high and temperatures near records today. There is a chance for some rain this afternoon, mainly north of the Lake, but the best chance for rain comes overnight with the cold front.
A northerly wind will take over behind the front bringing in much colder air. Some showers will linger through the day tomorrow, and highs will only reach the upper 50s for most.
Expect chilly and drier conditions to take hold for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with increasing sunshine.
Next week looks sunny and pleasant!
