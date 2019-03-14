Teddy Bridgewater completes free agency visit with Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater completes free agency visit with Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater dropping back in the Saints' 2018 season finale against the Carolina Panthers (Source: Mark LaGrange) (Paul Spinelli)
By John Bennett | March 13, 2019 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 10:15 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Teddy Bridgewater’s free agency is officially less than a day old and yet it has already been a roller coaster. After reportedly agreeing to return to New Orleans Tuesday, it appears his visit to the Miami Dolphins has not resulted in a deal as the team tweeted out the completion of the appointment with no mention of a signing.

Bridgewater was acquired by the Saints in August from the Jets in exchange for a third-round pick. In 2018, the 26-year-old started the Saints’ season finale, tallying 118 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-2 passing. He also appeared in spot duty at the end of four comfortable victories.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.