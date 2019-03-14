Teddy Bridgewater completes free agency visit with Miami Dolphins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Teddy Bridgewater’s free agency is officially less than a day old and yet it has already been a roller coaster. After reportedly agreeing to return to New Orleans Tuesday, it appears his visit to the Miami Dolphins has not resulted in a deal as the team tweeted out the completion of the appointment with no mention of a signing.
Bridgewater was acquired by the Saints in August from the Jets in exchange for a third-round pick. In 2018, the 26-year-old started the Saints’ season finale, tallying 118 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-2 passing. He also appeared in spot duty at the end of four comfortable victories.
