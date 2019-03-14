Two girls arrested after stolen car crashes in eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested two girls who were allegedly driving a vehicle that was stolen during an armed carjacking in eastern New Orleans.
The carjacking happened on Friday at 3:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of Curran Blvd., according to the NOPD.
At approximately 8 a.m. the same day, the vehicle was observed by a Louisiana State Trooper, who was running radar, at the intersection of Bullard Ave. and eastbound Interstate 10. The vehicle struck a guardrail and came to rest near the southern shoulder of the interstate.
Officer said three males jumped out of the vehicle and ran south toward the I-10 service Rd.
The two juvenile females were taken into custody on scene.
The search continues for the three males.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the three wanted subjects is asked to contact the Seventh district at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
