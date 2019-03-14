VIDEO: Man snatches e-cigarettes in Lower Garden District burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans people are trying to identify someone who broke into a vape shop and stole electronic cigarette items.
The burglary happened in the 1200 block of St. Charles Ave. on March 10.
Someone can be seen on video surveillance throwing an object at the front glass door to gain access.
The person entered the business and removed products before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
