‘Walmart Bandit’ sentenced to prison after Hammond robbery

A man known as the "Walmart Bandit" was sentenced to prison. (Source: JeepersMedia/Flickr Creative Commons)
By Chris Finch | March 14, 2019 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 11:26 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man the FBI calls the “Walmart Bandit” was sentenced to prison for stealing more than $3,000 from one of the stores in Hammond.

Terry Madison, 22, was sentenced Wednesday for robber of a Walmart Money Center on April 14, 2018.

A judge sentenced Madison to a sentence of 151 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He must also repay Walmart $3,448.10 taken in the robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Madison admitted that he entered the Walmart and passed a demand note to the cashier in the Money Center, and also reached to his waistband, implying that he was armed with a firearm.

The teller complied with the demand, and Madison escaped.

He was later arrested with the help of the Hammond Police Department.

