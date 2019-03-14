‘Walmart Bandit’ sentenced to prison after Hammond robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man the FBI calls the “Walmart Bandit” was sentenced to prison for stealing more than $3,000 from one of the stores in Hammond.
Terry Madison, 22, was sentenced Wednesday for robber of a Walmart Money Center on April 14, 2018.
A judge sentenced Madison to a sentence of 151 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
He must also repay Walmart $3,448.10 taken in the robbery.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Madison admitted that he entered the Walmart and passed a demand note to the cashier in the Money Center, and also reached to his waistband, implying that he was armed with a firearm.
The teller complied with the demand, and Madison escaped.
He was later arrested with the help of the Hammond Police Department.
