Winter Feel Coming Back Tonight With Rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Today is the last warm day for a while. As a front moves in rain chances rise tonight with a few heavy downpours possible. After midnight the colder temps move in from the west to east.
A northerly wind will take over behind the front bringing in much colder air. Some showers will linger through the day Friday, and highs will only reach the upper 50s for most.
Expect chilly and drier conditions to take hold for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with increasing sunshine.
