Abortion numbers in Louisiana hit 10-year low

“My Catholic Christian faith teaches me to be pro-life. This is personal for Donna and me, and we take it very seriously. We are committed to reducing the number of abortions in Louisiana, and the data shows that it is working. My same Catholic Christian faith leads me to be pro-life after birth as well. Thanks to the Medicaid expansion, nearly 500,000 working Louisianans have access to lifesaving health coverage, and for the last three years, Louisiana has set a record for the number of adoptions from the Department of Children and Family Services. I am so proud of the bipartisan work we have done in Louisiana to protect life and promote stronger, healthier families, and I am confident this work will continue," Edwards said.