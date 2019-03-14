Abortion numbers in Louisiana hit 10-year low

(WAFB) - The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released data on Thursday, Mar. 14 showing abortions in Louisiana have fallen to a 10-year low point.
Since 2014, the number of abortions performed in Louisiana has fallen by 20 percent, the governor’s office says. In 2014, 10,211 abortions were performed.
In 2018, 8,048 abortions were performed, the lowest number since 2008.
The governor’s office also says since Edwards took office, a record number of children have been adopted from foster care.
- 2016: 735 children adopted by 532 families
- 2017: 771 children adopted by 548 families
- 2018: 912 children adopted by 631 families
“My Catholic Christian faith teaches me to be pro-life. This is personal for Donna and me, and we take it very seriously. We are committed to reducing the number of abortions in Louisiana, and the data shows that it is working. My same Catholic Christian faith leads me to be pro-life after birth as well. Thanks to the Medicaid expansion, nearly 500,000 working Louisianans have access to lifesaving health coverage, and for the last three years, Louisiana has set a record for the number of adoptions from the Department of Children and Family Services. I am so proud of the bipartisan work we have done in Louisiana to protect life and promote stronger, healthier families, and I am confident this work will continue," Edwards said.
Click here for abortion data from 1999 to 2017 from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The governor’s office also notes that in 2018, DCFS had a second consecutive record year for adoptions. Click here for more.
