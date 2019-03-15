7 Angola employees resign, 4 arrested for conspiring to smuggling contraband

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Seven Angola employees have resigned as part of an aggressive effort against contraband smuggling and inappropriate behavior, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Since Friday, Mar. 8, a DOC investigation has prompted the resignation of seven prison employees. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested four of them, and charges are pending against the remaining three.
Allegations range from employees having inappropriate relationships with offenders to conspiring with prisoners and their families to smuggle contraband into the prison.
- 45-year-old Denise Prevot of 6943 Clara Street, Mansura, Louisiana, admitted to having sex and an inappropriate relationship with an offender. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Prevot with felony malfeasance; sexual misconduct prohibited. Prevot resigned during the investigation. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since June 5, 2017.
- 47-year-old Deidra Whittaker of 5851 Commerce Street, St. Francisville, Louisiana, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. Deputies booked Whittaker with felony malfeasance in office. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since July 2, 2018.
- 35-year-old Alexis McGraw of 1368 Highway 900, Clayton, Louisiana, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. Deputies booked McGraw with felony malfeasance in office. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since November 14, 2016.
- 21-year-old Myron Cage of 102 Levee Heights Road, Ferriday, Louisiana, admitted to having conspiring with offenders and offenders' relatives to smuggle contraband into the prison. Deputies booked Cage with felony malfeasance in office. He resigned immediately. He had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since November 5, 2018.
- 48-year-old Toni Williams of 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, Louisiana, Louisiana, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. The investigation into Williams misconduct continues, with charges pending. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a nurse since July 3, 2017.
- 62-year-old Sarah Veals of 120 Singleton Drive, Woodville, Mississippi, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. The investigation into Veals' misconduct continues, with charges pending. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since January 16, 2018.
- 25-year-old Precious Fitzgerald of 17 Soldiers Retreat Road, Natchez, Mississippi, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. The investigation into Fitzgerald’s misconduct continues, with charges pending. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since October 16, 2017.
The six correctional officers held the rank of sergeant.
The offenders involved were in violation of various offender rules, and were all placed in administrative segregation pending the outcome of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.