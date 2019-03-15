EXCLUSIVE: FBI, state police raid Covington bail bonds business

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI and Louisiana State Police raided a Northshore tax and bail bonds business Friday morning.
It happened in the 3400 block of North Columbia St. in Covington. People who work nearby said around 8 a.m. several police officers were waiting outside of Jim’s Bail Bonds.
Neighbors said when the man they believe to be the owner of that business arrived, he was taken into custody and his car was seized.
The FBI and state police spent the day inside the businessm removing a number of boxes full of documents.
A nearby business owner described what he saw.
“I saw him get arrested yeah he got out of his vehicle with his hands up. He backed up like the officers asked. He didn’t give them any problems so everything went smooth,” Trey Riles said.
According to their website, Jim’s Bail Bonds has locations on the North Shore, South Shore and Baton Rouge.
We called the number listed for Jim Johnson the owner of Jim’s Bail Bonds, but we were unable to reach him.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.