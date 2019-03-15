Former death row inmate is arrested for attempted murder

Police said on Wednesday afternoon (March 13), Bright stabbed a 44-year-old man multiple times in the 1200 block of Delery St. in the Lower Ninth Ward. The arrest warrant states that Bright and the victim got into a physical fight when Bright, also known as Poonie, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the forehead, arm, thigh and back. Detectives said a witness and concerned citizen told them, “She feared for her life and didn’t want to be ‘next’.” The warrant also stated, “The victim was visibly afraid when asked who stabbed him.”