Impaired driver arrested in St. Bernard Parish fatality

ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - An impaired driver was arrested Thursday after striking a motorcyclist on Paris Avenue.
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. near Marina Rd.
The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Kody Duhon of St. Bernard Parish.
Investigators say Duhon was driving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle north on LA 47.
Several witnesses to the crash stated that Duhon was carelessly operating the motorcycle at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
A 2004 Jeep Liberty, driven by 30-year-old Eric Bales of Metairie, was traveling south on LA 47 and made a left turn onto Marina Road.
The Jeep Liberty began to cross the northbound lanes of LA 47 and into the path of the motorcycle. Upon impact, Duhon was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.
Eric Bales was not injured in the crash, however there were four additional passengers who were transported to University Medical Center Level 1 Trauma Center. The front seat passenger, 52-year-old Bonnie Mathis, left rear passenger, 21-year-old Heaven Mathis, and center rear passenger, a 7-year-old juvenile, suffered minor injuries.
The right rear passenger, 28-year-old Bethany Bales, is listed in critical condition.
Police say Eric Bales was impaired at the time of the crash. Blood was taken and a toxicology will be performed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
Eric Bales was arrested for Vehicular Homicide, 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Vehicular Negligent Injury (3 counts), Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.
He was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail. Impairment is unknown on the part of Duhon and a toxicology will be performed during an autopsy. All occupants of the Jeep were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
