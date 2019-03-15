Jewish leaders in New Orleans condemn attacks in New Zealand

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jewish leaders in New Orleans said they are “horrified” and “sickened” by an attack in New Zealand where a gunman killed at least 49 people at two mosques.
“These hate-motivated murders in Christchurch are truly sickening. As I’ve had to say in the aftermath of other, similar tragedies in recent months – too many times, unfortunately – hate against one is hate against all,” said Arnie Fielkow, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans.
The group called the attack “wanton bloodshed and grotesque Islamophobia.
“The safety and sanctity of houses of worship are being violated by hate and violence, whether a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, an AME church in South Carolina, or a synagogue in Pennsylvania,” said Aaron Ahlquist, ADL’s South Central Regional Director.
Authorities in New Zealand arrested one man in the case and taken two other suspects into custody.
“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, noting that many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.