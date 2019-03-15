Jewish leaders in New Orleans condemn attacks in New Zealand

A man reacts as he speaks on a mobile phone outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.(AP Photo/Mark Baker) (Mark Baker)
March 15, 2019 at 12:22 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 12:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jewish leaders in New Orleans said they are “horrified” and “sickened” by an attack in New Zealand where a gunman killed at least 49 people at two mosques.

“These hate-motivated murders in Christchurch are truly sickening. As I’ve had to say in the aftermath of other, similar tragedies in recent months – too many times, unfortunately – hate against one is hate against all,” said Arnie Fielkow, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans.

The group called the attack “wanton bloodshed and grotesque Islamophobia.

“The safety and sanctity of houses of worship are being violated by hate and violence, whether a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, an AME church in South Carolina, or a synagogue in Pennsylvania,” said Aaron Ahlquist, ADL’s South Central Regional Director.

Authorities in New Zealand arrested one man in the case and taken two other suspects into custody.

“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, noting that many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.

