Multiple injuries reported after bus accident at MS/LA state line

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WVUE) - An accident involving a flipped bus on Interstate 10 eastbound at the Louisiana/Mississippi state line has traffic at a standstill.
The accident is at mile marker 1 near Stennis.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the bus ran off the interstate, hitting a sign and then a tree.
American Medical Response has confirmed the bus had 25 passengers and 13 are being treated for injuries. At least one person was flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans and 11 others were transported to Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
The Slidell Fire Department is assisting Mississippi officials.
The West Hancock Fire Department is also on scene. Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route as traffic is at a standstill.
