No. 4 LSU gymnastics travels to Arizona

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team travels west to take on the University of Arizona Friday night at 9 p.m. CT, this will be the squads last regular season meet of the season. This also marks the squads longest trip since the 2013 season.
“We’ve really seen some great performances over the last couple of meets. We want to take the same energy out to Arizona and keep working to improve before our SEC Championships next week," head coach D-D Breaux said.
The LSU Tigers are coming off of a season-high score of 198.150 on senior night and are currently 10-3 on the season.
The Tigers are 17-9 against the Wildcats overall and hold a record of 1-2 in Tucson. Last year against Arizona LSU scored a 198.125 at home to end the regular season. Sarah Finnegan anchored for the Tigers’ bars and beam squad with a perfect score. The beam rotation of 49.750 against Arizona was a school record and the 49.725 on floor tied the record.
The last time the Tigers traveled to Tucson, Arizona for a meet was back in 1996.
LSU fans can stream the meet on Pac12.com or by following LSU gymnastics on social media for score updates throughout.
