NOPD searching for suspect who stole dog from victim’s front yard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect they believe stole a dog from in front of a Gentilly home.
According to police, a man walked up to a home in the 3400 block of Bruxelles Street around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday and took the victim’s dog, Benji, which was tied up on a leash in the front yard. The suspect then fled the scene in a black Pontiac vehicle with the license plate number H432571.
If anyone has any information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.