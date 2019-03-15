NOPD searching for suspect who stole dog from victim’s front yard

By Tiffany Baptiste | March 15, 2019 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 11:24 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect they believe stole a dog from in front of a Gentilly home.

According to police, a man walked up to a home in the 3400 block of Bruxelles Street around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday and took the victim’s dog, Benji, which was tied up on a leash in the front yard. The suspect then fled the scene in a black Pontiac vehicle with the license plate number H432571.

If anyone has any information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

