Off & On Rain to End the Week

Off and on showers are expected today behind a strong cold front that will drop temperatures into the 50s today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 55-59 range. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the 40s on both sides of the Lake.
Saturday morning, a few showers are possible especially along the coast and in the morning. It will be chilly and temperatures will only climb to the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.
Drier conditions will prevail for the rest of the weekend through the middle of next week with increasing sunshine. Sunday through Wednesday highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.