Report: Fentanyl related deaths up 200 percent from 2016

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An alarming number of overdose deaths in Jefferson Parish are linked to a dangerous drug.
According to our partners at NOLA.com, the 2018 deaths related to Fentanyl are 200 percent higher than they were in 2016.
It’s been called the serial killer drug and is now considered the most common cause of overdoses in the country.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than normal heroin and according to the DEA, it kills 72,000 people a year.
Fentanyl is often laced in other drugs like opioid pills, cocaine, meth and heroine and other users are often unaware.
DEA representatives say 80 percent of new heroin users start from abusing prescription opioids.
According to NOLA.com, data from the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office showed that of the 172 drug overdose deaths last year, 77 of those were linked to Fentanyl.
The data also shows that the number of drug related deaths was more than four times higher than the homicide rate for the second year in a row in the parish.
DEA Special Agent Brad Byerley says it takes very little Fentanyl to kill someone and just a dose the size of a few grains of salt can be lethal.
“There’s three things that we’re doing. We are ramping up our enforcement efforts. We are creating new groups that specialize in going after the heroin and the opioids. We created more tactical diversion groups that focus on these specific types of cases,” says Byerley.
Byerley says it will take more than just DEA efforts to solve the problem and it’s not something you can just arrest your way out of. He says community outreach is also important in order to take back effected neighborhoods.
